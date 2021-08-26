Let's move from fire fighting to prevention – GNFS personnel urged

Regional News of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Source: GNA

Assistant Chief Fire Officer I (ACFOI), Alhaji Nuhu Gibril, the Accra Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service, has charged Fire Officers in the Region to focus their activities on fire prevention.



"The world is shifting from fire fighting approach to prevention and this is where we have to focus our attention. Let's educate our people on safety measures so that we avoid undesired fires," he said.



The Regional Fire Commander said this at a training workshop organized by his office for Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Fire Officers.



The training, which was mainly on Leadership & Supervision, Command & Control, Information Management, Financial Management, and The Wellbeing of Personnel, also attracted some Regional Departmental Heads.



He said, the GNFS operated in various ways such as responding to emergencies, public sensitization, risk assessment, protecting strategic installations, standard fire safety training for institutions, and tasked the Officers to get busy with the above other than waiting to fight fires.



ACFOI Alhaji Nuhu said, "If the public understood the do's and don’ts of fire safety and know-how to effectively manage fire at its inception stage, fires will be reduced to the barest minimum so that our lives, investments, and properties would be protected.



"This kind of education can only be given by a well-informed fire personnel," he stated.



ACFOI Alhaji Nuhu advised the public to take fire safety education seriously and adhere to best fire safety practices to reduce fire incidents in the region.