Let’s mentor young girls, women- Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

General News of Monday, 14 November 2022

Source: GNA

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, a former Minister of Education, has called for mentoring for young girls and women in communities.



She said the only way to impact the vulnerable was through mentoring, coaching and counseling, adding “we can all do something to impact others”.



“It is not always about money. Sometimes people facing challenges need somebody they could confide in and talk to as well as calm them down. Use your experiences to make life better for someone. Let us continue to raise many mentors for our young women.”



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said this when she officially launched the Dora Edu-Buandoh Foundation (DEB Foundation), a non-profit organisation in Accra.



DEB Foundation established by Prof. Dora Francisca Edu-Buandoh, a former Pro Vice Chancellor of University of Cape Coast, seeks to support females under privileged university students from the Central Region.



It also seeks to organise leadership, coaching and mentoring programmes for female students in tertiary institutions.



The occasion was also used to raise funds for the foundation.



Prof. Opoku Agyemang noted that education of women rippled into many benefits, adding that during the COVID-19 pandemic, women took up major roles to provide innovative measures, which helped the entire country.



She noted that the vulnerability of people came in many forms, thus the need for mentors and counselors in communities.



She said the Central Region, where she came from, had a number of issues affecting young girls, especially teenage pregnancy despite the increasing number of churches and schools.



Prof. Dora Edu-Buandoh, the Executive Director, DEB Foundation and a former Pro Vice Chancellor, University of Cape Coast, said the Foundation was established by her children after she had retired.



She lauded her children for giving her another opportunity to raise, mentor and assist young girls, especially in the Central Region.



“I enjoy being with the young ones and mentoring them. When my children told me about the Foundation, I found it thoughtful. We are not into it because of money. We are going to help the under privileged and even go beyond where we are.”



She said DEB Foundation was ready to bring a change in society adding: ” We have developed a sense of giving back to society. We will do this in an innovative way”.



Prof. Edu Buandoh said the Foundation would start its operations with a seminar for 100 girls, offer them coaching and sensitisation on volunteerism for six months.



She said the Foundation would also recognise and award the best graduating female English student at the University of Cape Coast.



It would also facilitate internship opportunities for female students in tertiary education.



Dr. Louis Doe Atsiatorme, a Lecturer at Wisconsin International University College, Accra, who chaired the occasion, said activities of the Foundation would fight what he described as “Environmental Injustice” against young ones.