Let’s mark Eid-Ul-Fitr to promote peace, love and brotherhood – Dr. Bawumia

Religion of Saturday, 22 April 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has, in his Eid-ul-Fitr message to Ghanaians, urged them to mark the festival with family and loved ones so as to further promote peace, love and brotherhood among them.



Eid-ul-Fitr – the Islamic festival celebrated during the first three days of Shawwāl, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar, to mark the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting – is being observed throughout the country with prayers and other Islamic observances.



“Eid-ul-Fitr is here with us again. And it is that special moment to be thankful to the Almighty Allah for giving us strength and endurance to go through a month-long fasting in the holy month of Ramadan. Having been at our spiritual, compassionate and charitable best during the past month, let us mark the Eid-ul-Fitr with our families and loved ones to further promote peace, love and brotherhood,” he said.



“As we seek to uphold these beautiful virtues of Ramadan even beyond Eid, we also pray to the Almighty Allah to grant us all of His rewards for all sacrifices and good deeds during Ramadan,” Mrs. Bawumia added.



Today, Saturday, April 22, 2023, has been officially declared as the day for the Eid-al-Fitr celebrations in Ghana.



