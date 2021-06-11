Let’s make tree planting part of our national holiday celebrations – Annoh-Dompreh appeals

General News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Frank Annoh Dompreh, the Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri has opined that the planting of trees which forms of part of a bigger plan to save our environment should not be one-off event.



According to him, the prospect of being part of a project that seeks to safeguard the country’s forest reserves for future generations should be enough to motivate Ghanaians to participate in the tree planting exercise.



The Majority Chief Whip noted that over the years activities such as illegal mining and illegal logging have degraded the environment hence the need for the country to take drastic measure to protect it.



Annoh-Dompreh commended the government for initiative but expressed the hope that the tree planting exercise will become a common feature of public holiday celebrations in the country.



"Let all individuals come together to plant trees in their homes and nurture them to mature as a way of contributing to the preservation of our environment. This should not be an annual exercise, we can do this on our national holidays," said Frank Annoh-Dompreh.



Annoh-Dompreh made the remark when he joined his constituents to plant over thousands trees to mark the Green Ghana day.



He promised to coordinate with the relevant stakeholders in the constituency to ensure that Nsawam-Adoagyiri becomes a model for the Green Ghana project.



He said there will be efficient and effective monitoring of all trees that will planted to ensure that the objective is achieved.











