Let’s make Greater Accra work - Assembly Member carries out operation clean your frontage

Regional News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: Nicholas Tetteh Amedor

Ada West District Assembly Member for Koluedor Electoral Area, Francis Baako Addibuer has fulfilled agenda ‘Let’s make Greater Accra Work’ by ensuring that all landfill sites filled with refuse in his electoral area have been cleared to promote healthy environment.



Let’s make Greater Accra work campaign is a healthy environmental agenda set by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey to promote sanitation, security, health, education and discipline in Greater Accra.



In order to make the campaign work, the Ada West Assembly Member, has incurred a cost in hiring an excavator to help clear all heaped refuse sites in his electoral area.



However, Francis Baako Addibuer refused to disclose the amount incurred in paying for the excavator to work at the landfill sites saying, “it is an amount of money that can be diverted into any other service in my electoral area but I observed that, the health of the people and the need to live in a clean and safe environment will help prevent some sicknesses that one may contract from living in a filthy environment.”



Francis Baako noted that, “the health of the people I represent at the district level is paramount to me hence I took this task upon myself to clear these refuse dumps to make the community safe for living.”



He added that, maintaining a healthy and clean environment is a shared responsibility by community members and as a member of the same community he must take active part in this exercise not expecting the whole community to do this.







“Being an Assembly Member does not take this responsibility of helping to maintain clean environment from me. I am part of the community and doing this does not reduce my status but rather an achievement and to make the community work,” he said.



Francis Baako Addibuer entreated the community members in his electoral area to at all time keep their surroundings clean as a way of living a healthy life.

He also commended Unit Committee Members in the electoral area for their endless efforts in helping him serve the communities.



“I am overwhelmed by the immerse support I am getting from my Unit Committee Members in discharging my various duties. I therefore commend them for their support,” he said.



