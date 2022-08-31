Let’s make Accra a destiny-changing city again – Nii Djata I

Regional News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The newly installed Youth Chief of Abola Akwatse We, Nii Ayiteyfio Djata I, says his leadership will tackle developmental issues that will bring jobs to the teeming youth in his jurisdiction.



According to him, the Ga youth must be gainfully employed in order not to find themselves financially broke adding that the “unemployment situation breeds negative social vices that do not speak well of us as Ga’s.”



“We all know that all is not well with us in Accra and my leadership as the Youth Chief is primarily to assist for the needed development and straighten crooked paths that may exist in my jurisdiction in the Greater Accra region.



“There are issues confronting our people and not only with the youth front but among the elderly with regards to economic hardship and there is the need to tackle them head-on,” he told Starr News.



He continued “there are chieftaincy and land issues that we need to address and these are issues I cannot handle alone. But we will gradually solve them so that we can have peace in these areas for the collective well-being of our people.”



The Youth Chief appealed to the government and other major stakeholders not to hesitate when the need arises for their needed support in developing the youth.



“Though some residents will say that Accra is already developed, we still need new factories to tackle the unemployment gap that is threatening the security of our nation. For example, getting a rubber factory or pure water factory established can give jobs to some of the youth under my jurisdiction.”



“Education as we all know is key so I will also urge the Ga youth to take their education seriously. The young and upcoming youth should not resort to shortcuts to acquire wealth. They should yearn for how to develop themselves and by doing so they will never regret taking such a decision to educate themselves.”



Nii Dzata said he is confident there will be a drastic change in Accra, “Accra must take its name as destiny changing city where people will visit and see improvement in their lives. Sometime back our brothers and sisters in other regions will always yearn to come to Accra because they believe that this is where you can make a meaningful living.”



In concluding, he also entreats the youth to respect tradition adding that the Ga communities have a rich culture and tradition that must be revered.