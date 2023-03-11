Let’s live together in unity - Sunyani West MCE tells residents

Regional News of Saturday, 11 March 2023

Source: Yeboah Isaac, Contributor

Mr. Evans Kusi Boadum, Municipal Chief Executive for Sunyani West has urged the populace in the Municipality to live together in unity and harmony regardless of geographical, political, cultural, and religious differences.



“Unity does not come by accident, but through dint of effort, hard work, and purpose which should permeate all levels in our household”, he said.



Mr. Kusi Boadum made the call when he addressed a gathering of school children and the general public during the 66th Independence Day Anniversary Parade held at Fiapre St. Thomas park under the theme ‘our unity, our strength, our purpose’.



He mentioned that, the celebration of Independence Day should remind us of the sacrifices our freedom fighters made to take the country from the control of our colonial masters, hence at every Independence Day, we not only celebrate our freedom but also pay tribute to those who fought for it.



Touching on developmental projects, Mr. Evans Kusi Boadum mentioned that the Assembly continues to discharge its responsibilities with the needs of the people in mind. Special mentioned was the ongoing construction of a multipurpose Municipal Hospital located between Fiapre and Odomase (Agenda 111) which is founded by the Central Government.



Education



The MCE indicated that, through the effort of the Member of Parliament and the Assembly, the Municipality is benefiting from the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) school project and efforts are being made for the school to start this academic year.



Security



To ensure security throughout the Municipality, Mr. Kusi Boadum, mentioned that the Assembly during the last quarter of last year and early this year embarked on aggressive maintenance of streetlights in the Municipality to reduce incidents of crimes and to ensure the security of the people with efforts been made to extends streetlights to new settlements within the Municipality.



Roads



According to the MCE, a lot has been done in this sector with the following being mentioned.



The Municipal capital town road which was in a deplorable state has been worked on. Work is ongoing on the Odomase- Kwatire -Adentia road and the Don. Bosco road which is expected to be completed this year. Odomase-Fiapre communities have been connected with a motorable road which has eased movement and facilitated business between the two towns.



The urban roads Department of the Assembly has graded access roads in Fiapre, Dumasua, and Mantukwa. All are meant to facilitate the movement of people and goods and make life better.



Agriculture



Mr. Kusi Boadum also disclosed that the Assembly is not relenting in its efforts to support farmers since the Municipality is peri-urban with a lot of farming communities. He mentioned that the Assembly over the years either procure or nursed and distributed tree crops seedlings to farmers in the Municipality under the Government Planting for Export and Rural Development flagship program with over 120,000 cashew, mango, and palm seedlings distributed freely to farmers last year.