Let’s learn from countries with cooperative success stories - Labour Minister

General News of Saturday, 19 March 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, has urged Cooperative Societies and Credit Unions in the country to learn from countries with cooperative success stories like the United States of America, Canada, South Korea, and Kenya.



He underscored the importance of cooperatives to the employment creation agenda of the government and pledged his support to the revival and development of the cooperative movement in Ghana and said lessons from best practices was necessary.



Mr Baffour was speaking at the fourth West African Credit Union Regional forum under the auspices of the African Confederation of Cooperative Societies and Credit Associations (ACCOUSCA) held in Accra.



The forum was on the theme: "Cooperative Business Model - Adding Value to Members in a Disruptive Environment."



It was a five-day meeting of Board members of Credit Unions and National Associations, Chief Executive Officers and Managements of Credit Unions and stakeholders within the Cooperatives and Credit Union Sectors in the West African sub-region.



The Minister called on stakeholders to be transparent and diligent in their operations towards team building and collective development.



He said being diligent and transparent would lead to a revitalised, united, and sustainable cooperatives movement for rapid socio-economic development.



“I entreat members of Credit Unions and Cooperative Societies to work together to enhance the living conditions of their members as well as their communities,” he added.



The Minister commended the stakeholders for making substantial input into the proposed Cooperatives Bill, which would be submitted to Cabinet for consideration and later laid in Parliament to be passed into law.