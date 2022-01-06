Let’s keep the lights on – Mathew Opoku Prempeh to Energy Ministry

General News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has charged the management of the Energy Ministry to put their shoulders to the wheel to keep the lights on and the nation moving in the New Year.



Dr. Prempeh gave the charge in his first meeting with the management on 4 January 2022, the first working day of the New Year.



The meeting provided the opportunity for the management of the ministry to put the year just gone by in retrospect and also deliberate on how the ministry could improve on its performance going forward.



Discussions further centred on plans for the year 2022 within the overarching context of the national targets.



Dr. Prempeh reminded the directors and management of the crucial role the energy ministry plays in the government’s industrialszation quest.



While acknowledging the challenges of the year and the courage to surmount them, Dr. Prempeh said the team is committed and poised to work with the relevant stakeholders to ensure that 2022 becomes a more pleasant year in the energy sector of Ghana.