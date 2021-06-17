Let’s join efforts to give African children best of education - GNECC

Regional News of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC), in a statement marking African Union (AU) Day of the African Child, has urged stakeholders in the education sector to pool efforts to ensure that all children get the requisite education to fully develop their potentials.



“All key stakeholders in the education sector must get on board in complementing the effort of the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to address the pending challenges in our schools that would ensure that no child is left behind, towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goal 4 targets,” it said in the statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, on Wednesday.



“As the celebration is expected across Africa to create awareness on the importance of children having access to justice in all matters concerning their welfare, this is a day to discuss and find solutions to the challenges children in Africa face on a daily basis.”



Instituted on June 16, 1976, the AU Day has been celebrated annually in remembrance of the children who died in Soweto, South Africa as they marched on the street in protest to what they thought was a violation of their rights to quality education.



“GNECC also considers today as a day of reckoning, a day to create awareness among relevant stakeholders on the ongoing celebration and seeks to emphasise the need to improve education for all children living in Ghana and across Africa,” the statement, signed by Mr Joseph Atsu Homadzi, Chairman of the GNECC said.



The Coalition extended its best wishes to children across the continent, especially in Ghana.



GNECC is a civil society mouthpiece on education in Ghana, which advocates for free, quality, equitable and accessible education for all, among others



