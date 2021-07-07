Let’s invest in nutrition for Ghanaians – Rebecca Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has called for an urgent need to ensure that poor and vulnerable persons get access to the needed resources, and services to achieve optimum nutrition.



She made the call when she participated in the opening session of a two-day congress organized by the Ghana Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics on the theme “Synchronizing the Frontiers of Nutrition and Dietetics for sustainable National Impact”.



This Congress was organized to enable the Academy and other relevant stakeholders, to take the necessary actions to ensure Ghana meets her nutrition goals.



Mrs. Akufo-Addo said although Ghana is on track to achieving its goals according to the 2020 Global Nutrition Goals, the country has still not made much progress towards exclusive breastfeeding, reducing stunting and wasting in children and curbing diet-related non-communicable diseases such as adult obesity and diabetes.



She thus urged the Academy and relevant stakeholders including the Ministries of Health, Finance and Economic Planning and Agriculture, to make adequate investments to ensure optimal nutrition for Ghanaians.



