Let’s intensify cyber security in public schools – Club Patron

General News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: GNA

Mr. Gabriel Kwadwo Afram, the Patron of the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and Cyber Club of the Sunyani Senior High School has called for intensified public education on cyber security in public schools.



He lauded the country’s digitalization drive, which would push industrialization, and underlined the importance of deepening cyber security education to protect particularly unsuspecting students against hacking and online frauds.



Mr. Afram made the call at a symposium organised by the club with support from Cyber Ghana in Sunyani, aimed at sensitizing students and staff of the school to empower them to be conscious of cybercrimes.



Speaking on the theme, “Cyber security and STEM skills development, the role of all stakeholders”, the Patron expressed worry that many people had fallen prey to cybercrimes because of its sophistication.



“As the nation embraces digitalisation, we need to empower and protect, particularly, students who are always online from cyber criminals and hackers.



“Students must be furnished with the required and sufficient knowledge and skills as they use the internet to research and do their studies”, he said.



Mr. Afram lauded the interest of students in virtual activities, and advised them to be watchful and refrain from visiting unknown sites as well.



He called on other educational institutions to set up the club, and motivated students to develop an interest in cyber security for their own good and the good of society.



Mr. Edison Boateng, an official of Cyber Ghana, explained apart from reducing cybercrimes, his organisation worked to create entrepreneurship opportunities for the teeming unemployed graduates.