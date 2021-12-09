Let's intensify crusade against fertilizer diversion - Sissala West DCE to stakeholders

Regional News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Source: Dimah Araphat, Contributor

The District Chief Executive of Sissala West, Hon. Aisha Batong Hor has called on stakeholders to rally together to intensify a crusade against fertilizer smuggling in the area.



According to the DCE, illegality is posing a serious threat to the Planting for Food and Jobs(PFJs) initiative.



"I wish to point out that this laudable initiative(PFJs) by the government is being threatened by the diversion of subsidized fertilizer for private gain. It is therefore apt for us to intensify the crusade against this illegality", she said.



The DCE while commending traditional authorities, Assembly members and security agencies for their diverse efforts to prevent further diversions has, thus, tasked them to still "do more to ensure that fertilizer is readily available for our farmers at the right time in order to sustain the gains".







Meanwhile, Hon. Aisha Batong Hor has indicated that during the 2021 crop season the PFJs program has benefited a total number of 26,525 farmers, covering 53,049.6 hectares.



She also said that a quantity of 33,155.6 and 486.7 metric tonnes of NPK and Urea respectively were distributed to the farmers this year.



She was speaking during the 37th National Farmers' Day celebration organized on the theme: "Planting for Food and Jobs - consolidating food security in Ghana" held at Dasima in the Sissala West Constituency.