Let's honour the late Brigadier-General Edjeani-Afenu - Bishop Agyinasare

Regional News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: GNA

Bishop Charles Agyinasare, the Presiding Bishop of Perez Chapel International, Sunday, January 30 called for the honouring of the late Brigadier-General Constance Emefa Edjeani-Afenu, Ghana's first female Brigadier-General, for her distinguished service to God and country.



Bishop Agyinasare said though her passing was "untimely," she had accomplished a lot and must be celebrated.



He said: "She is a first in so many things in this country," and attributed the feat to her dedication to the work of God.



Bishop Agyinasare noted how the Brigadier-General maintained a positive attitude and kept her humanity intact even on her sickbed a week before her passing.



“I don’t believe the devil took her away. The day I and my wife went to visit her, she was smiling. Some of our church members who work at 37 Military Hospital also testified seeing her smile even the day she went to be with the Lord. I believe God took her,” he said.



After a brief tribute by the Presiding Bishop, the late Brigadier-General's image was displayed on a large screen, and prayers were offered for her soul and the comfort of the bereaved family.



General Constance Emefa Edjeani-Afenu was commissioned into the Ghana Armed Forces on April 25, 1980, as a Second Lieutenant, after eighteen months of regular training at the Ghana Military Academy.



After the training, she served as a Platoon Commander at the 2nd Battalion of Infantry in 1980 for her regimental training.



She was also the Adjutant to the 3rd Border Guards Battalion from 1981 to 1982 and subsequently, appointed General Staff Officer Grade 3 (Training, and Personnel Staff Officer) at the Border Guards Headquarters from 1983 to 1984 and as Adjutant at the Border Guards Training School, Kpetoe in 1984.



In 1995, she was appointed the Second in Command of the Ghana Armed Forces Pay Regiment, and in 1999, the Commanding Officer, all, which she became the first female in the Armed Forces to occupy.



In 2013, she became the first woman to be appointed Deputy Military Adviser (DMILAD) at the Permanent Mission of Ghana to the UN, New York till 2016. It was also the first time a woman had occupied that position.



Whilst serving as DMILAD, she was promoted in March 2016 to the rank of Brigadier-General, becoming the first female to be ever promoted as a General in the Ghana Armed Forces.



She also served as the Ghana Armed Forces Representative to the Controller and Accountant General’s Department.



Brigadier General Edjeani-Afenu also participated in UN peacekeeping operations as the GhanaBatts (Ghana Battalion) in UNIFIL (1994 & 1998); MONUSCO (2007) and UNMIL (2009).



The UN appointed her as the Deputy Force Commander in United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) in 2019 and recently returned from Morocco where she went to carry out some duties.



At Perez Chapel where she worshipped, she was an Elder and a Church Board Member.



She started as an usher in the early days of the Church at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.



As a Church Elder, she still worked as an usher until her demise.



MINURSO has also mourned the passing of the late Brigadier-General.



A post on their website described her as a true inspiration and that, “no one met her ever forgot her remarkable smile and infectious laugh.”



It said the Brigadier-General inspired and mentored literally generations of soldiers and officers and always had time to stop to chat, to share a laugh, to encourage and offer advice, and never passed up an opportunity to dance.



The post said she had just finished work on her first book- “Lady boots”- to tell her own story, discussing being a woman in a male-dominated hierarchy.