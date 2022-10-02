'Let’s have time for older persons' –SAT Foundation boss

General News of Sunday, 2 October 2022

Mrs. Harriet Nottinson Asante, Executive Director of the Samuel Amo Tobbin Foundation (SAT Foundation), has urged Ghanaians to make time for older people in their various communities.



“Ladies and gentlemen, let’s have time for our older parents and grandparents and take them to serene environments to enjoy themselves for doing this comes with its own blessing. Older persons need to be happy at all times in life,” she stated.



Mrs. Nottinson Asante made the call at a press conference on Friday at the University of Ghana’s Center for Ageing Studies as part of activities commemorating International Day of Older Persons, which falls today, October 1, 2022.



The United Nations adopted October 1st as the International day for Older Persons. The purpose of the celebration is to increase awareness of the impact of having an aging population.



This year’s celebration is under the theme; “Resilence Of Older Persons In A Changing World”.



According to her, it is a blessing to grow to be an older person adding that many wanted to get there but God alone knows life expectancy of persons individually. She added that the SAT Foundtion wants a society that grows old with Dignity.



“We are celebrating the older persons by recognizing their impact on our lives and acknowledging them on the various roles they have played in the nation, institutions, organizations, political spheres, and in the world at large,” she said



Mrs. Nottinson Asanted noted that older persons are friends to the youth in our families and also serve as family heads, advisors, child carers for working parents, and great acquaintances to people who offer that level of companionship.



“ Older persons are full of wisdom, very experienced, and fond of telling old stories which will impact our lives for the better. They inspire us to continue to strive to reach our goals and also caution us on dangers that could befall us along the line,” she added.



Explaining the role of SAT Foundation, Mrs. Nottinson Asante said the foundation takes care of needs and wellbeing of many older people across the country. “The Foundation again visits the aged in their homes and also supports them medically and economically by supporting them with stipends in order for them to enjoy quality life,” she said.



The Director of the Center for Ageing Studies, Professor Mavis Dako-Gyeke, called on Parliament to fast-track the process of passing the “Older Persons Bill,” which according to her would go a long way to support the elderly in the country.