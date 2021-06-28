Let’s guard against attempts to create disunity amongst us – Bawumia

Politics of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has urged Ghanaians to continually pray for the country, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and threats to national security, and guard against attempts to create disunity amongst the citizenry.



Dr Bawumia said, “there is more that unites than divides us.”



He called on adherents of all religious faiths to work together to protect the country’s well-earned and acclaimed peace and unity.



Dr Bawumia said these when he joined worshipers at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bolgatanga to celebrate First Mass on Sunday, 27 June 2021.



He told the congregants “We are here to pray that we can withstand the ravages of Covid-19 and to pray for the peace of this country.



“Recently, just last week, when the rankings came out Ghana was ranked the 2nd most peaceful country in Africa and number 38 in the whole world so we are thankful to God and we pray because we know that it is only by the mercies of God that Ghana is as peaceful as it is compared with other countries.



“We are at peace largely because we have a lot of unity in Ghana, unity across the different tribes, unity across religions, unity between north and south.



“We are trying very hard to forge this unity and we should all know that we cannot stop trying, we should keep trying to build unity in this country. The forces of evil will continuously try to divide us, the forces of good that we all are, we should try to continue to bring us together because what unites us as a people, as a country, is much greater than what divides us.”



To Bawumia, “our enemies are not each other, we are closer than we think, our enemy is Satan, our enemy is poverty, our enemy is illiteracy, our enemies are people who will try to use religion to divide us.”



He encouraged Ghanaians to focus their attention on love and quizzed “do we love the lepers as ourselves? Do we love the sick as ourselves? Do we love the poor as ourselves? That is where we should really be focusing our attention, not in disputes among each other."