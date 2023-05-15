Let’s focus on how NDC leads Ghana out of current abyss – Mahama

General News of Monday, 15 May 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The elected flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has called on the rank and file of the NDC to focus on leading Ghana out of the current abyss.



According to him, the NDC has proven to be the most democratic party in the country with the successful presidential and parliamentary elections held on Saturday May 13, 2023 across the country.



Fellow Akatamansonians, and the good people of Ghana.



A while ago, the results of the 2024 presidential primaries was officially declared.



I am humbled by the overwhelming vote of confidence reposed in me by the party.



I want to thank God for bringing the NDC this victory. Traversing the country for all these days, weeks and months without any fatalities can only be by God’s special grace.



My profound gratitude goes to the delegates of our party for their warm welcome, active engagement, and participation during my tour.



In your usual astute manner, you turned up in your numbers, across the country, to vote in our party’s presidential and parliamentary elections.



I also want to thank Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and Mr. Kojo Bonsu for their contest. My appreciation also goes to Mr. Ernest Kobea who pulled out to support me in this contest. Their taking part in this primary has cemented our party’s enviable record as the most democratic political tradition in the country.



Let us disagree to agree, but let us keep our collective sights firmly on the supreme objective of the NDC leading Ghana out of the current abyss the country is in.



I also ask for cooperation among all elected parliamentary candidates and their respective aspirants and supporters in the constituencies. Our party is the winner because there are no individual winners and losers in this intra-party contest.



I want to thank my campaign and operational teams for keeping their focus and delivering a clean campaign.



I thank our donors and financiers for your support; the media for propagating our message and all our religious and traditional leaders who prayed on our behalf for the peace and success we have achieved today.



On Monday, at the University for Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale, I will join a teeming number of the rank and file of the NDC and Ghanaians in general, to deliver my formal acceptance speech.



See you in Tamale.



May God bless us all, and I thank you for your kind attention.