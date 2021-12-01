Let’s focus on how 2022 budget will ease economic hardship - Gabby Otchere-Darko

Politics of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Minority absent from parliament as majority approves budget



First deputy Speaker, Joe Osei Owusu counts himself as 138th MP to form majority



Parliament reconvenes today



Leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has asked that attention should be moved to how the 2022 budget statement and economic policy of government will address the myriads of issues confronting the country.



The lawyer, taking to social media after the majority side approved the budget, said the fuss around the rejection or otherwise of the budget should be shelved.



“There’s really nothing to be particularly excited about either Friday’s unlawful rejection or Tuesday’s passing of the budget. What’s relevant is how this budget may seek to tackle the economic issues like unemployment which confront the nation. How will it ease hardships?” he said in a tweet on Wednesday December 1, 2021.





