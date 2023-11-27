Let’s fight together to prevent suicide - Dr. Yennusalug Maalug

Regional News of Monday, 27 November 2023

The Executive Director of a mental health institute, Dr. Yennusalug Maalug has called on individuals and organisations to contribute their om Maquota towards the prevention of suicide in Ghana.



Dr. Maalug explained that suicide is a deliberate act of taking one’s life in a culturally unacceptable manner.



He pointed out that the UN through the WHO aims at a 1/3rd reduction of global suicide rates by 2030 in line with the SDG 3.4 target.



The World Health Organization reported in 2020 that approximately 1,993 suicides occurred in Ghana annually. A report in Ghana on suicide attempt trends over four years also revealed that 707 suicide attempts occurred in 2018, 880 in 2019, 777 in 2020, and 417 as of June 2021.



Speaking at an awareness creation forum with staff of FrieslandCampina at Volta Place in Accra on the theme “Zero Male Suicide” as part of this year’s International Men’s Day celebration, Dr. Maalug said suicide is preventable.



He added his voice to the need for a national suicide strategy to reduce the rate of suicides in Ghana.



He intimated that such a strategy on suicide will help to provide homemade but pertinent proposals and guidelines in the areas of suicide research, surveillance, and responsible media reportage.



A national suicide plan, he further added will offer support for persons in suicidal crises, make provision for family members left behind or bereaved by suicides, and also provide a standard framework for non-governmental organizations involved in suicide prevention.



