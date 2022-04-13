Let’s energize the grassroot for victory 2024 – Nana Kay to NPP

Politics of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Asante Akim South First Vice Chairman Hopeful, Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah (Nana Kay), has urged the constituency chairpersons of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to energize the grassroots for victory in the 2024 elections.



Nana Kay, as he is affectionately called, also urged chairpersons to rally behind the government to be able to implement its policies successfully.



Speaking about his intentions to become the next NPP Vice Chairman in Asante Akim South Constituency, he indicated he was ready to chair the party to victory and organize it to become the preferred political party for the Ghanaian people.



He further stressed that his primary objective is to help the NPP succeed in its ‘Breaking The 8’ agenda.



He said when he is finally given the nod, he will come up with strategies that will energize the grassroots as according to him, it is only the NPP that can steer the affairs of this country to the path of economic prosperity for the individuals.



He said he will not be an armchair person but will move out to mobilize and motivate the grassroots to bridge the gap between the office of the national chairperson and that of the government.



“I’m appealing to you all to support my candidature when I formally file to contest. I will be there for you, I am a grassroots person,’’ Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah (Nana Kay) exclusively told Oheneba Nana Asiedu on Accra-based Wontumi Radio 95.9



“I believe I have what it takes to know and feel the pulse of our members and well-wishers to help bring victory to the party.”