Let’s empower women in NDC – Duffuor

Politics of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

An aspiring presidential candidate for the largest opposition party in Ghana, National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, says women in the NDC must be empowered economically to sustain the political gains of the party.



Dr. Duffuor believes raising successful female politicians and businesswomen in a political party defines that party's future since women influence families and society.



Dr. Kwabena Duffuor said this Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Abuakwa North constituency when addressing delegates of the NDC as part of his 4-day campaign tour to the Eastern region.



He charged constituency executives of the party to channel the majority of proceeds from his "Ahotor Project" to support women in the party.



The former governor of the central bank reiterated his commitment to making NDC a business-centred social democratic party that will own shares in major companies to help resource the party and create job opportunities.



Dr. Duffuor also re-echoed his promise to pay monthly salaries to the executives of the party at regional and constituency levels, restore the heroes fund to support members in need and institute a pension scheme for the party.



On his part, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor said his vision is to reform the NDC to empower the grassroots.



At Abuakwa South, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor acknowledged the difficulty executives of the party endure given that it is the hometown of President Akufo Addo and therefore announced that he has adopted the constituency to ensure it is resourced to maximize votes for the NDC.



He urged NDC members to serve and be loyal to the party, not individuals, because the party is bigger than anyone.



Dr. Duffuor presented sound systems, canopies and 100 plastic chairs to the constituency under the Ahotor project.



The Abuakwa South Constituency chairman, Alhaji Sanusi, prayed for Dr. Duffuor for his vision for the party to become a reality.



Addressing delegates from Atewa East and Atewa West, Dr. Duffuor was saddened that the NDC has not provided enough support for victims of the Techiman South election shooting incident and Ayawaso West Wuogon.



He said the revived heroes fund, under his leadership, would rescue such people if he becomes the flagbearer.



"They lost their lives working for the party. But till date, the widow, and their children have not been taken care of. The widows are weeping, and the future of the children is affected. Few years ago, Ayawaso West Wuogon some party members were maimed.



"I have seen many of such people in my rounds across the country. If this fund is active such people would have benefited so when I win, the herpes fund will restore the heroes fund immediately when we get back to power."



He urged delegates to vote for him on May 13, 2023.