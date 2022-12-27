Let’s embrace peace, peace and avoid any form of clashes - Catholic Bishops President

General News of Tuesday, 27 December 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference, Most Rev Philip Naameh, has called on Ghanaians to embrace peaceful coexistence regardless of their tribe, religion, or race.



He said the birth of Jesus should be seen as a symbol of peace and should renew the spirit of peace among all tribes, religions, and races.



Most Rev Philip Namey was speaking at the Ola Cathedral during the main Christmas service in Tamale.



He said, "the happenings in Bawku are unfortunate, and all stakeholders especially the chiefs and the security personnel must work to restore peace urgently."



So far over 15 people are reported dead in a renewed chieftaincy clash between Kusasis and Manprusis in Bawku in the Upper East region last week.