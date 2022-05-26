'Let’s do more in research for our impact to be felt in Ghana' - CSIR boss

General News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: GNA

Professor Paul Pinnock Bosu, the Director General of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has tasked members of staff to step up efforts in research to tackle pressing national issues.



He said research played a critical role in solving existing and emerging issues, adding that the CSIR, which was mandated to pursue and implement government policies on scientific research, needed to double up their game in winning the trust of Ghanaians.



He noted that, “our impact will be much felt in the Ghanaian society, and these will cause a positive change and bring about economic growth with the advancement in research.”



Prof Bosu who was speaking at the Inauguration of CSIR Soil Research Institute (SRI) Management Board at Kwadaso in Kumasi, urged workers to be disciplined and hardworking, and rally behind management as it strived to impact society.



The programme was also used to officially introduce the new CSIR Director General to SRI staff.



The seven-member Management Board are Dr Andre Bationo, Chairperson, Prof. Gabriel Nii Noi Dowuena, Nana Kwaku Siaw, Mr. Samuel Oduro, Prof. Moses Mochiah, Mrs. Genevieve Yankey, and Dr. Edward Yeboah.



Prof. Bosu said the Institution would continue to hinge on its corporate strategic plan which encompassed CSIR rebranding and visibility and private sector involvement to be able to market itself better.



The plan also involved private sector driven research and development as well as financial research mobilization.



The Director General proposed that the institute set up a Grants and Projects Office where scientists could focus on project development.



On the encroachment on CSIR lands by private developers, Prof. Bosu appealed Ghanaians not to fall victim to unscrupulous people engaged in illegal sale of CSIR lands, explaining that their lands were not for sale.



He commended the SRI for its immense contribution to the growth of Ghana’s agricultural and research development.



He also congratulated them for setting up soil analytical laboratory and converting the analytical soil maps of Ghana into the digital format which was helping farmers to digitally access the maps to know the type of soils to cultivate their crops.



Dr Bationo pledged the board’s commitment to working closely with the Institute’s internal management to address prevailing challenges.



He encouraged scientists to work in teams towards developing concepts to address soil fertility in Ghana with the associated negative impact on food and nutrition society.