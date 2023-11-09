Let’s direct our arsenals at the NDC not ourselves – KT Hammond to NPP faithful

General News of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister for Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond is urging the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to dissolve various camps and focus on building a solidified front ahead of the 2024 polls.



He advised that the aspirants and their supporters should direct their arsenals at their main opponents the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and not among themselves.



Speaking to the media in a post-election interview, the lawmaker for Adansi-Asokwa constituency in the Ashanti Region wondered why people will want to dwell in the past when there is the need to chart a new path after the election of a new flagbearer who is the sitting Vice President.



“Let us show the NDC that even if they eat bags of salt and hundreds of drums of gari, they can never compete with the NPP when it comes to elections.



"Now that the polls are over, I am pleading with the rank and file of the party including the aspirants they should let us come together so we can direct our fire arsenals at the NDC.



"Let us deal with them like how we smoke rats from the hole. Let us spice the fire so that we will be able to break the eight”, he urged.



The NPP last weekend was at the polls to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 polls which was keenly contested by four aspirants.



Certified results announced by a Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr Serebour Quaicoe, revealed that Dr Bawumia polled 118210 votes representing 61.47% while his closest contender Mr Agyapong polled 71,996 votes representing 37.41%.



Dr. Afriyie Akoto who placed a distant third polled 1,459 votes representing 0.76% while Addai-Nimoh garnered a meagre 731 representing 0.41%.



A total of 192 446 delegates voted in Saturday’s presidential primary. The total valid votes were 193, 346 with 900 votes rejected. Turnout was 94.63%.



Bawumia was predicted from the start to win the presidential primary but he, however, failed to meet the target of 80% set by members of his campaign team.