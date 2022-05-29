Let’s demonstrate same zeal in election 2024 – Re-elected NPP Chair

Politics of Sunday, 29 May 2022

Source: GNA

Anthony Namoo, the re-elected Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Upper East Region has urged members of the Party to demonstrate the same zeal exhibited in the regional election to enable them capture more parliamentary seats in the Region in the 2024 general elections.



He said members of the party in the region demonstrated much zeal, used their resources, and worked hard to ensure their preferred candidates won various regional positions and admonished them to show the same zeal to propel the Party to victory in 2024.



Mr Namoo, a Legal Practitioner, in his victory speech, noted that “Never in the history of our Regional executive election has passion been high and resources been expended.



“Party members were able to mobilise resources, but when it comes to parliamentary elections, we all fold our arms and look at the parliamentary candidate to do it all. I did not know we have many people who have so much resources to expend in internal election.”



“It is my prayer that when it comes to the parliamentary and presidential elections, the same zeal and energy that were applied to the regional election, we should apply it in the election with our main opponent come December 2024,” he said.



Mr Namoo, who polled 114 votes out of 306 valid votes to retain his position, thanked delegates of the Party for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to bring new energy, ideas and experience to propel the NPP to victory in 2024.



“It is my prayer that the good Lord will touch the hearts of everybody so that together, we can build the Party and make it greater and stronger in the Upper East Region,” the Chairman-elect said.



He cautioned other elected executives against acts of undermining party members and emphasized that “We are elected to serve the Party, we are not elected to undermine one another. It is my prayer that we all work as a team.”



Other aspirants for the Chairmanship position; Mr Mohammed Murtala Ibrahim polled four votes, Mr Filson Awankua 42 votes, Mr Bugri A. Ibrahim 11, Mr Jerry Asamani Aladago 36 and Dr Moses Kwabena Atinga, 99 votes.



Mr Isaac Adawele Atasige also polled 145 votes and beat four other aspirants for the position of First Vice Chairman, while Mr Moses Badeabo Bampil polled 146 to be elected as the Second Vice-Chairman and his contestants Mr Kunaba Ageyure Aghana and Mr Samuel A. Atiru polled 36 and 122 votes respectively.



For the Regional Secretary and Assistant Secretary positions, Mr Elvis Figo A. Awonekai and Mr Atangiba M. Shakiru polled 202 and 142 votes respectfully to be elected after they each beat two other aspirants in their categories.



Mr Daniel N. Ayine polled 163 to beat Mr Joseph Awinpanga Akanfaba who polled 143 votes for the Regional Treasurer position, while Mr Charles Taleog Ndanbon topped the Regional Organizer position with 152 votes.



Mr Peter Ayinbisa Ayamga, a former District Chief Executive for Bongo and Mr Mark Ayamga who both contested the Regional Organizer position, polled 126 and 28 votes respectively.



Six persons contested the Regional Youth Organizer position, which was won by Mr Musah Salahu-deen with 147 votes



Madam Georgina Ayamga, the incumbent Women’s Organizer who was challenged by Madam Margaret Akagwire retained her position with 215 out of 305 valid votes cast with one rejected, while her contender had 90 votes.



The Nasara Coordinator position was won by Mr Salley Musah Delwinde with 188 votes to beat Mr Ustarz Seidu Abass who had 118 votes out of 306 total votes.