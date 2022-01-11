Let’s dedicate ourselves to NPP, rewards will follow- Dr Clifford to NPP Communicators

Regional News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Water Company, Dr. Ign. Clifford Braimah, has urged New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communicators in the Savannah Region to dedicate themselves on working for the party and their reward will never be taken away from them.



Dr Clifford made these comments when the NPP in the Savannah region held a “Get Together” for the party’s Communicators to usher in the year 2022 at the Wuripe and Sons Royal Lodge in Bole on 7th January, 2022.



The Ghana Water company CEO and a party kin pin further said; “the only thing I will want to tell you is that let’s dedicate ourselves and we shall not be disappointed”.



He added; “the time you are looking for your reward and it is not coming doesn’t mean it won’t come but is that your reward is still ahead and with patient you will get”.



Dr Clifford advised the Communicators by stating that working for a political party is not an easy task and that working for a political party requires dedication but most often some expect rewards immediately which might not be available.



“The absence of what you are looking for does not mean it is not stiill ahead of you so the only message I will leave with you is that since you occupy a very critical part of our party let all of us dedicate ourselves to the party and to the duty that we are performing and I can tell you that nobody will be able to takeaway what is yours”; Dr Clifford told the NPP Communicators.



Also speaking at the gathering, the Savannah Regional Communications Director of the NPP, Mr Mohammed Issah said he has always organised such events during his days in the Northern Region as the then Communications Director, especially hence he thought of doing same in the Savannah region.



According to him, the NPP and It’s Government, recognises the contributions of Communicators, as well as the media as the play key roles in the development of the nation.



He however expressed sadness about how the opposition NDC in the Savannah region turned down his invitation to partake in the get together.



The Deputy National Communications Director of the NPP, Mr Haruna Mohammed said the Savannah region is a fertile ground for the NPP to win more seats in the 2024 parliamentary elections because the NPP won in constituencies the party never won before, hence he is sure the party will win 5 seats in 2024.



Haruna Mohammed thanked the Savannah Regional Executives of NPP for their efforts during the 2016 elections.



He called on the Communicators to challenge the NDC with facts because they have better policies and programmes than the NDC.



Meanwhile, Madam Lawuratu Musah who is a National communications team member of NPP on her part said, Communicators are the nerve center of the party adding that they need to be motivated at all times for the work that they do.



The Savannah Region NPP Chairman Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana aka

Professor Kalamonia, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the North Gonja District Mr Eliasu Red Bawa were among the high profile personalities to call for party unity and togetherness and as well encouraged the NPP Communicators not to give up on their work.