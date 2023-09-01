Let’s deal with corruption and poor governance to prevent any uprising – Analyst

General News of Friday, 1 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

According to security analyst Adib Saani, the main reasons why coups have succeeded in various African countries, including Gabon, include corruption, inadequate governance, and youth unemployment, among other things.



He added that leadership in Africa has been poor and that unless this improves, the subregion will continue to see revolutions.



Saani stated that there are major challenges in our country that can feed coups, such as excessive poverty and a lack of opportunities for the people.



He also bemoaned the fact that some presidents refuse to stand down at the end of their term and instead seek to extend their reign.



These factors, he observed, inspire soldiers to stage coups and depose such leaders.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he emphasised the importance of African leaders providing accountable leadership while in government.



He was also dissatisfied with the manner in which ECOWAS handled the issues, highlighting the necessity for ECOWAS leadership to be proactive rather than reactive in dealing with these difficulties.



He urged Ghanaian officials to be accountable to the people, to work to improve opportunities for the unemployed, and to combat corruption.



“If we can address these issues while also protecting and safeguarding our constitution, it will be extremely difficult for anyone to justify or engage in such activities.”



He also recommended Ghana learn from the Arab Spring and listen to its people, because failing to listen to them and address their problems could one day trigger a crisis that threatens the country’s stability.