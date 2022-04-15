Let's dare into other strongholds – CPP challenges women

Politics of Friday, 15 April 2022

Source: GNA

Nanahemaa Fremponmaa Sarpong Kumankuma, the Chairperson of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) has tasked women to dare into other strongholds and avoid the comfort zone phenomenon.



She encouraged women, the vulnerable, and the youth not to place any operation, academic, tribal, or religious limitations on themselves but acquire knowledge and enter the game field with the requisite skills to succeed.



The CPP Chairperson stated at the eleventh monthly stakeholder engagement seminar organized by the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office which is a platform rolled out for state and non-state actors to address national issues.



The eleventh stakeholder engagement was also used to climax the GNA Tema Regional Office’s month-long activities to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day celebration and also mark the first anniversary of the stakeholder engagement.



Speaking on the topic: “The path of women entrepreneurs: Challenges and Prospects,” Nanahemaa Kumankuma urged women to organize things properly as they acquired skills in the various fields and “never set personal limits, there is space for all to operate successfully”.



Nanahemaa Kumankuma said that most women needed to break the mental barriers limiting them from venturing into male-dominated fields like engineering, technology, politics, among others.



She said if women could get into the various fields, they should learn more from the men and take up leadership positions in the companies they find themselves in.



The CPP Chairperson said gender inequalities can be measured between men's and women's opportunities in three major areas economic, participation, and decision making - the share of women and men in senior professional and technical positions and senior officials and managers.



According to Nanahemaa Kumankuma, the 2020 Global Gender Gap report identified political empowerment, educational attainment, health and survival, and economic participation and opportunity as the four indexes that help to measure and determine global gender equality.



Contributing to the discussion Mrs. Matilda Adane Okrah, Maintenance Planner at the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) said as is the case with many industrial sectors of the world economy, oil and gas boardrooms are historically homogenous spaces where female faces are few and far between.



Quoting the World Refining Association (WRA) report “Women of Downstream: the female faces of the refinery boardroom,” Mrs. Okrah said the report reaffirmed that although downstream companies seem to perform better than oilfield services and upstream companies, the percentage of women in oil and gas was low across the board, estimated at around 20 percent representation.



She said the WRA network had shown the way by engaging some of the most influential women in the industry, who have all broken the proverbial glass ceiling and built impressive careers in various segments of the downstream sector.



In addition to its inherent value of justice and equality, diversity is proven to enhance decision-making, providing different perspectives and a broader range of solutions to the ever-varying problems this industry faces today.



Mrs. Okrah, therefore, challenged Ghanaian women to venture into the oil and gas field as the potential to survive now is greater.