Let’s continue in unity and discipline – Prof Ameyaw Akumfi rallies NPP

Politics of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Board Chairman of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) Professor Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi has urged the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to continue to live in unity, discipline and commitment.



The National Chairman hopeful, a former Minister of Education under the erstwhile John Agyekum Kufuor administration, is optimistic that these cardinal principles are the bedrock of the party retaining power in 2024 and beyond.



His comments commend successful delegates conferences held by the party at the various constituency and regional levels, underscoring the need for members to work towards a common purpose.



“I use this opportunity to congratulate all delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for holding the Regional Annual Delegates Conference successfully. Thank you all, and may we all continue to live in unity, discipline and commitment”, he urged



According to him, there is a need to create top-of-the-mind awareness of the party to the people because that will win the party power in the 2024 election, which will be keenly contested.



To him, the figures from the 2020 election were not encouraging and therefore emphasized the need for the party to do more in order to soar up NPP’s votes in 2024 polls.



“I plead with polling station executives to start communicating with the people and having good interaction with them so that when it’s time for the proper campaign, the work doesn’t overwhelm them. 2024 is just at the corner. I always say that if I were you people, i.e. constituency executives, the various constituencies and polling stations where we learnt lessons, we should all stay there. When we stay there, what we learnt will be beneficial to us”, he noted