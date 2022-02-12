Let’s consume cocoa products to grow economy – GTA director

Regional News of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: GNA

Ghanaians have been urged to patronise and consume chocolate and cocoa products to promote socio-economic growth and the transformation of the country.



Mr. Henry Yeleduor, the Upper East Regional Director, Ghana Tourism Authority, said apart from the huge foreign exchange cocoa exports brought to the country, the consumption of made in Ghana cocoa products such as chocolate would boost the growth of the local economy.



This, he said, would lead to increased production, employment creation, and reduction in poverty.



“Currently, cocoa is one of the major foreign exchange earners for Ghana, always competing with gold and once we consume, we are eating what we grow and that would bring money into the economy, those who farm it, those who retail, and the general economy.



Mr. Yeleduor made the appeal at Jordan Mosque in Bolgatanga after chocolate and other cocoa products were distributed to the Muslim community in the area as part of the celebration of this year’s National Chocolate Week.



The commemoration which is in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the Cocoa Board, and the Cocoa Processing Company is on the theme, “Eat chocolate, stay healthy, grow Ghana” with its sub-theme as our chocolate, our health, our wealth.”



The Regional Director explained that the month of February was dubbed as the month of love and encouraged the citizenry to show love to their relatives and friends by buying chocolate and other cocoa products for them.



He said apart from the fact that chocolate symbolically represented love, research had shown that chocolate had various health benefits and should be consumed regularly.



“We are told that cocoa-based products and chocolate boost our immune system, slow down aging, control Blood Pressure and other health conditions. So, we are telling the general public that this is what we have, Ghana-made cocoa and chocolate products and that let us consume what we have,” he added.



Mr. Yeleduor appealed to the hospitality industry including the hotels, restaurants, and other eating places to join the campaign to promote the consumption of cocoa-based products and chocolates for them to stay healthy and contribute to the growth of the economy.



He revealed that the directorate had over the years celebrated the Chocolate Day with the vulnerable, donating chocolate and other cocoa-based products to the orphanages and hospitals among others but had decided to extend the campaign to include the general public.



Chief Iman for the Jordan Mosque, Umar Abubakar, expressed gratitude to the Ghana Tourism Authority for the love extended to them and appealed to his congregants to patronise cocoa products to stay healthy and contribute to the growth of the local economy.