Let's concentrate on things that unite us – MCE

Regional News of Sunday, 6 March 2022

Source: GNA

Mr. Robert Yaw Kwakye, Asante Akim Central Municipal Chief Executive, has urged Ghanaians to use the Independence Day celebration to renew their commitment to freedom, justice, and peaceful co-existence for national cohesion as envisaged by the forebears.



The MCE was addressing contingents of school children at the Konongo-Odumase Senior High School to commemorate Ghana's 65th Independence Anniversary.



The celebration which was on the theme, "Working Together, Bouncing Back Better", was attended by schools within Konongo and Odumasi, Assembly Members, heads of decentralised departments, security chiefs, political parties, religious leaders, and Chiefs.



Mr. Kwakye said March 6, was a day of national pride because it was a day that ushered Ghana into independence after several years of British colonial rule.



"This day is also a Remembrance Day because it affords us the opportunity to remember the toil, sweat, and blood she'd by our forebears and the need to celebrate their heroism," he observed.



He said Ghana remained the beacon of hope to countries across Africa and beyond, having led through early attainment of independence, saying that "it is our moral duty to continue to be a positive model in the world in all aspects of the endeavour."



The MCE further indicated that Ghana's place in the history of Africa and the role it played in the comity of nations would never have been if not for the peaceful nature of its citizens.



He said the Government of Ghana would continue to invest heavily in the education sector as education was the bedrock of development of every country.



"In view of this, the Municipal Assembly continues to complement government's efforts by providing classroom infrastructure, furniture, and financial support to the education directorate," he noted.



He also reminded the gathering of the need to avail themselves of the COVID-19 vaccination exercise to collectively overcome the pandemic.