Let’s coexist peacefully with one another – Minister

General News of Sunday, 10 July 2022

Source: GNA

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister has advised all, especially Muslims to use the occasion of the Eid-Ul-Adha celebration to continue to coexist peacefully to ensure that development was brought to the doorstep of the people.



He said the celebration was a powerful lesson of unwavering trust, selfless obedience and submission to the will of Allah, which was also the utmost test of faith that Allah required from all mankind.



Dr Salih gave the advice in Wa when he joined the Ahlussona Waljamaah Muslim group in prayer as part of the Eid-Ul-Adha celebration.



He said it was important for all mankind particularly Muslims to sacrifice their comfort for the welfare of others including non-Muslim neighbours for mutual cohabitation for peace and development.



He said despite all the problems the country was facing, it was getting closer to fully realise its great potential to achieve the most optimal growth.



“All sectors have successfully been lifted in preparation for a successful takeoff while expanding of the ports, building new roads and repairing others across the country, providing more buses and pickups for Senior High Schools amongst others is ongoing,” he said.



Dr Salih said the government was also connecting more communities to the national electricity grid and harnessing renewable energy saying, “As evidenced by the Lawra and Kaleo solar projects, extending clean drinking water to more communities”.



He assured that the government will do everything possible despite challenges to distribute the national cake equitably and asked all to pray for those who had gone to Hajj for their successful pilgrimage and a safe return home.