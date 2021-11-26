Let’s close the educational technology gap - Professor Kutor

Regional News of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: GNA

Professor John Kutor, Dean of the School of Business, University of Cape Coast, says there is a need to close the gap of inequity of access and participation in the use of technology in education and national development. He said technology goes beyond ICT and should be used in the delivery of teaching and learning.



“It is time for us to provide guided opportunities for secondary school students to begin to use these devices. Because we need these devices to participate in the rolling out of technology in teaching and learning.”



Launching the 25th-anniversary celebration of the 1997 Year Group of Keta Secondary School (KETASCO) on Wednesday, November 24, Prof. Kutor said a conscious effort must be made to deploy technology in areas that they were needed in the second cycle schools.



The celebration, scheduled for February next year, is on the theme: “The history of quality secondary education; the role of technology.”



He said, “if we talk about courses like geography in secondary education, we must use technology to bring geographical features to the classroom for students to appreciate with ease.”



Mr. Kutor noted that efficient deployment of technology and the delivery of lessons could not be achieved when there was low internet connectivity, hence the need to also invest in internet connectivity to enhance the effective use of technology.



“We must ensure that students get access to gadgets like laptops, iPads, and mobile phones, specifically meant to be used for educational activities at cheaper cost. These are the things that we can do to address the problem of the equity of access and participation.”



He said KETASCO was known for quality performance over the years, and to maintain that in the face of increasing numbers in overuse of existing facilities, the school must put discipline at its pedestal.



He as well said for the 1997 Year Group to remember their school after 25 years meant a lot, adding that their theme also fell in line with the national past student celebration that would take place in February 2022.



Prof. Kutor commended teachers, administrators, staff, and students for their hard work as well as the Parent-Teacher Association of the school for the huge infusion of financial support, advice, and governance.



He took the opportunity to congratulate the contestants for the school on the National Science and Maths Quiz and called on old students to begin to support these contestants in a way that would leave a culture that future students would come and follow.



Mr. Gilbert Dordor, Chairman of the Anniversary planning committee, said as a group, they intended to give back to their school by refurbishing the school’s computer laboratory for teaching and learning.



He said it had become important to pay attention to that because it was in a deplorable state and with the wind of digitalisation blowing all over the country and the impact of COVID 19, it had become imperative to invest energy and resources in revamping technology in the school.



“For students to keep performing and raising the flag of the school high, research comes to mind and technology would play a vital role in research. We have decided to provide computers and accessories, install a local area network and connect to government free internet access points to ensure easy access. This we wish to complete by early next year and we call on stakeholders for us to be able to achieve our aim.”



President of the Year Group, Mr. Kplorm Dovlo, said next year marked 25 years since the group left school and by way of doing something for their school, had decided to launch the anniversary to get sponsorship to be able to refurbish the school’s computer laboratory.