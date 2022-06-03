Let's be watchful of those who seek to topple our democracy by bullet and revolt - Gabby warns

General News of Friday, 3 June 2022

Police secures order restraining June 4 protesters



Protest leaders apologize for announcing use of armed private security officers



Opposition to protest continues unabated



Leading Member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has cautioned against persons he claims want to topple the current democratic dispensation.



According to him, such people who are seeking violent change via bullet and revolt want to achieve a selfish ambition because they cannot compete via the ballot box.



Gabby's June 1 post was in reaction to the planned June 4, 2022 protest that generated public opposition after organizers informed police that they wanted to employ armed private security officers and that protesters were also going to be armed.



"In Ghana, private security firms are not licensed to carry arms on the streets. We should be watchful of those who seek to topple our democracy to satisfy their own selfish ambition of ruling by the bullet & revolt, knowing too well they cannot realise this fantasy by the ballot," Gabby's tweet read.



The Ghana Police Service on June 3, got a court order restraining the group from going ahead with the protest.



The leaders of the protest led by activists Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Captain Smart, Okatakyie Afrifa and one Benjamin Darko; via the #FixTheCountry movement have apologized for announcing an armed protest.



Background to planned June 4 protest



Leaders of the protest wrote to the Ghana Police Service seeking clearance to hold a three-day protest starting June 4th.



The said letter noted that the protesters will employ the services of armed private security personnel during the march.



They also communicated plans to picket at the Police headquarters and at the premises of the state broadcaster - where they expect to be allowed to express their concerns on LIVE TV.



The Police, however, described the protest as inconsistent with the Public Order Act.



A June 1, 2022 press statement signed by Chief Inspector Bright Kwabena Danso, Regional Public Affairs Unit, Ashanti Region, said the “nature and character" of the demonstration as intended was inconsistent with the Public Order Act.



The statement stressed, “we are, therefore, unable to provide security for a demonstration, which is in flagrant violation of the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 49) and has the potential to result in a breach of public order and public safety.



“We wish to assure the public that in the interest of public safety and security, the Police are putting in place all necessary measures to ensure that unauthorised persons do not march the streets with weapons,” it added.











