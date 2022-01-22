Let’s be united in grief - Okudzeto Ablakwa on Apiate disaster

General News of Saturday, 22 January 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has called on Ghanaians to be united in their grief and focus attention on saving lives in these critical hours.



He was commenting on the Apiate Disaster which has claimed almost 20 lives.



On Thursday, January 20th 2022, there was an explosion at Apiate, a town between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Western Region.



According to reports, a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.



As a result, 13 persons were reported dead while more than 50 sustained injuries.



In a Facebook post, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa wrote,” Our morning supplications to the Most High and our deepest thoughts are with the victims of the Apiate explosion. May the Lord receive the souls of those departed and strengthen their loved ones.”



He continued that, “It is hoped that our collective intercession, heroic medical support and disaster response would offer timely relief to the injured and prevent an escalation in casualties.



"January 20, 2022 has registered in our national history as one of the most darkest days of unspeakable tragedy. Let us be united in our grief and focus attention on saving lives in these critical hours. God be with us in our hour of need.”