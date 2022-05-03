Let's be steadfast in fight for better service conditions - CLOGSAG urges members

Regional News of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Source: Adam Abdul-Fatawu Wunizoya

Members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana(CLOGSAG), have been urged to be strong in the fight for better conditions of service they deserve



The Northern Regional Executive Secretary of the association, Mr. Yushaw Abdul Latif who gave the call, noted that the struggle for better conditions of service for members of the association especially the "Neutrality Allowance" was not out of place, but added that the fight for it was not seen as important to stakeholders because their members were not serious about the fight.



He made the call at an event organised by the Northern Regional branch of the CLOGSAG to mark the 2022 May Day celebration in Tamale



The event was on the theme "The Struggle Continues" and was attended by executives and some members of the association



It was held at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium and was to draw policymakers, especially the government attention to the plight of workers in the country and also seek better conditions of service for workers



He stated that the demand for the"Neutrality Allowance" by the association was to complement the little salaries they take home monthly, adding that members of other associations benefited from similar allowances.



"Forget about the name if you have any problem with the name, the substance is more important," he said



The Secretary noted that the practice where funds such as the District Assembly Common Fund(DACF) and the District Development Fund(DDF) as well as the DACF-FRG were centrally collected created challenges, especially with frequency and also, distorted the implementation of planned programmes, projects and policies of the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies



He also expressed concerns about the current situation where the Controller and Accountant General's Department partially supervised the nation's treasury and appealed that the CAG be made the sole controller of all the treasury in the public sector make the disbursement and issuance of receipt more simple and efficient



Furthermore, he said the rampant awards of contracts to consultancy companies in the name of chasing "ghost" names in the civil service was a concern as it drains the nation's meagre resources



He also called for the abolition of the practice of 'Personal Assistants (PAs) to political appointees, stating that the presence of most Personal Assistants affected the work of some members of the association at the various MMDAs and the ministries.



"From May onwards, may we be spared the excesses of personal assistants or special assistants to top political appointees in interfering in the day to day activities of civil servants," he said



The Northern Regional Chairman of the association, Mr. Bennett Sa-Ambo, encouraged the members to be committed to their work and also rally their support for the executives so that they can serve them well.



He also urged them to take their current strike action seriously so that the government could see the need, and consent to their demands.



The Northern Regional Director of Environmental Health, Mr. Martin Ahanlo, in an encouraging message to the members, said the association was doing a lot to ensure that members enjoy the best of life just like their counterparts in other associations