Let’s be partners for development - Abu Jinapor

General News of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo of the Savannah Region and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Hon Samuel Abu Jinapor has charged the people of the Savannah Region to be partners for the development of the Region irrespective of the political, religious and ethnic backgrounds.



Hon Abu Jinapor made the call at his office in Damongo on 6th March, 2022 when he hosted the various departmental heads, Muslim and Christian leadership as well as the Security Services and the leadership of the various political parties for lunch after the Independence day celebration in the West Gonja Municipality to thank them for their efforts in the the development of the Municipalirt and region.



The Damongo MP indicated that it was a privilege and honour to host all the people who matter in the regions development in his office.



He said it is very important for all gathered in his people must appreciate the fact that ” United we stand, divided we fall” as the business of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), New Patriotic Party (NPP), Convention People’s Party (CPP), Dagomba, Dagaare and so on are secondary to the ultimate goal of being united.



He added that he is there as the MP for the Damongo Constituency for members of the ruling party but for everybody since before politics, the people of the region and for that matter the Damongo Constituency lived together as one people.



Hon Jinapor said further that it is his prayer MP’s for the Damongo Constituency who will come after him will emulate and continue to bring the people together at least once a year since it is only through unity that development can be brought to the doorsteps of the people.



He indicated that when the come together, the region will grow from strength to strength like the other sixteen regions of Ghana.



The Savannah Regional Minister Mr Saeed Jibril Muhazu in an address thanked the people for honouring the invitation of the Damongo MP.



He said there are so many people who have the will power to help and support other people but do not have the heart to do so adding that the Hon Samuel Abu Jinapor is a blessing not only to the people of the Damongo Constituency but the entire Savannah Region and Ghana as a whole.



Mr Jibril said again that the people of the Damongo Constituency and the Savannah Regional coordinating council will forever be grateful to him for his support and urged the leadership of the various religious groups to support the young MP with prayers since he has a lot for the people of the Savannah Region.