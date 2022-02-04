Let’s be masters of our destiny – Ofori-Atta tells Ghanaians

General News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Govt to impose 1.75% tax on Ghanaians



Ken Ofori-Atta leading a townhall meeting



He has urged Ghanaians to become masters of their destiny



Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister, has called on Ghanaians to join hands in becoming masters of their own destiny by helping the government of Ghana to close the revenue gap in the annual budgets.



Speaking at the second E-levy townhall meeting at the Sekondi-Takoradi Youth Hall on Wednesday, February, 2, 2022, the Minister argued that the time has come for Ghanaians to step up their contribution to settle all outstanding demands.



He said, Ghana is a sovereign country and it is important for the country to be the master of its destiny by mobilising more local resources to pay for the things it demands.



He noted that, the days when Ghana looked to international partners to bail us out or fund our development agenda are over.



“We are the ones who have to mobilise our own resources to fund the development we want. Our sovereignty and dignity require that we look inward and see how to pay up and make the Ghanaian vision a reality”, Ken Ofori-Atta explained.



About the E-Levy



On November 17, 2021, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced the introduction of a 1.75% tax on all electronic transactions during the 2022 budget presentation before parliament.



According to him, this new directive forms part of strategies to widen the country’s tax net.



He added that the 1.75% tax is also to enhance financial inclusion and protect the vulnerable in the country.



The E-levy since its announcement by the Finance Minister has received public backlash from some Ghanaians especially Members of Parliament from the Minority Caucus.



At a recent press conference, the Minister outlined a number of modifications to the Bill and announced that the government continued to engage stakeholders on the bill ahead of resubmission before MPs.