Let's be each other’s keepers as we celebrate the Fetu Afahye - Planning Committee

Regional News of Monday, 15 August 2022

Source: atlfmnews.com

As preparations are underway for the celebration of the 2022 Fetu Afahye, the chairman for the Afahye planning committee, Mr. Perry Mensah has urged residents of Cape Coast to be security-conscious and to observe all the Covid- 19 protocols.



This, he explains will help ensure the success of the festival which was stalled for 2 years due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.



He notes that by doing so, revelers will avoid situations that can expose them to danger especially with visitors coming from far and near to celebrate the festival.



Activities for the commemoration of the festival commenced on July 26 and it is expected to be climaxed in the first week of September where there will be a grand durbar among a host of other programmes.



Mr. Perry Mensah, on ATL FM’s Atlantic Wave, said his outfit has put safety precautions in place to ensure the safety of residents in Cape Coast.



“People in Cape Coast and people who have witnessed the Afahye from 2018, 2019 can testify that security has been good and we promise this time that it will be better because we are going to have a lot of interactions with the security agencies and then we will plan with them as to how the security will be better than it is used to be”.



He however emphasized that it is each individual’s responsibility to make their safety their priority as the climax of the celebration approaches.



“You must ensure that there is someone at home and always lock your door. We must also be conscious of ourselves and everybody should be a watchdog.”



He further commended residents for upholding the ban on drumming and noise making thus far and entreated them to continue to do so to maintain peace.