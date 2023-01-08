Let’s be circumspect in reporting political activities this year - GJA to journalists

General News of Sunday, 8 January 2023

Source: GNA

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of the Ghana Journalists Association, has urged journalists to be circumspect in the coverage of presidential primaries of political parties this year.



He said those activities were precursors of the 2024 general election, which demanded that media practitioners be fair, balanced and guided by the code of ethics.



Mr Dwumfour made the remarks at this year’s Adom City Group’s thanksgiving service dubbed, “Aseda Kesie” in Accra.



The event was organised by the leadership of the Organisation to thank the God for a successful and fulfilling year in 2022.



Mr Dwumfour entreated the media to promote and support local private companies so they could create more jobs for rapid economic development.



He said the private sector was the engine of growth and needed the support of the media to excel.



“As Journalists, one of our cardinal responsibilities is to protect and promote the interest of local companies that are legitimately working to compliment the efforts of government,” he stressed.



Mr Bright Adom, CEO of Adom City Group of Companies, said the Group had a lot to thank God for, in the year under review, especially the successes chalked, including wining various awards notably the Best Real Estate Company of the year at the Ghana Real Estate and Property awards.



Mr Adom stated the commitment of the Group to continue to provide affordable housing units for the public as well as create jobs and facilitate socioeconomic development.



He called on the Government to continue to provide enabling environment for the industry to thrive.



Gospel musicians like Obaapa Christy, Oheneba Clement, Minister Paolo and Jack Alolome performed at the event.