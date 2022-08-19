Let’s be careful not to turn Databank into scapegoats - Professor Adei ‘goes hard’ on KKD's rant

General News of Friday, 19 August 2022

Professor Emeritus Stephen Adei has come to the defense of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, following stern criticism by veteran broadcaster Kwasi Kyei Darkwah (alias KKD) over Databank’s role in the country’s borrowing from the international market.



In an interview on Accra-based Joy News on August 18, Professor Adei cautioned against looking for persons to use as scapegoats when times are tough for everyone.



He said Databank’s role as transactional advisor to the government when it goes to the capital market to borrow predates this government.



Justifying further the role of Databank, he said the company which the Finance Minister is a co-founder of, has garnered lots of expertise as one of Ghana's most reputable finance houses.



“We must be very careful looking for scapegoats when things are hard. Databank has been part of the advisors of all governments so long as I remember at least for the past 22 years. I say 22 years because I was with the United Nations until the year 2000 so I wasn’t following the details before then. (For) every international borrowing because they had the expertise whether it was NDC, it was Kufuor or now, so, we must be very careful. I don’t believe the borrowings were because Databank will profit in their advisory (role). They did it for NDC, they did it for Kufuor and their level of expertise in this nation, very few if any can compare with them,” Professor Adei said.



Background



Celebrated broadcaster Kwasi Kyei Darko, alias KKD, expressed anger over what he says is the glaring act of thievery being perpetuated by persons in charge of the state coffers.



Speaking on GTV's Breakfast Show programme, a livid KKD said some government officials are amassing wealth for their children, who in some years will turn around to mock the children of those whose fathers decided against stealing from the state.



"Now water is going up, electricity is going up, and some people who we have put into positions of authority are raping the country. Why, why? How much money can you spend? You are stealing for your children? And your children know you are doing this? And your children will come and tell other people's children that their fathers did not create wealth. Because you were stealing from the people so those children whose parents were not stealing from the people will be suffering, and your foolish children will come and tell those children, 'your father didn't create wealth.' No, their father did not steal money," he said.



"What is this? And nobody wants to talk about it because if you talk about it, they will impoverish you. If nobody kills you, you will die your own natural death," he added.



KKD had earlier alluded to a case of conflict of interest on the part of the finance minister, accusing him of benefiting at the state's expense.



"I read a report yesterday that broke my heart, I saw how much Ghana owes, but I also found that apparently, the minister of finance's company or former company is a transaction advisor to the monies that we borrow. So as Ghana gets poorer, the minister of finance's company or former company gets richer," he stated when he appeared as a guest on GTV's Breakfast Show programme.



