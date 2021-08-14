Let's be careful, democracies are fragile things - Kofi Bentil

General News of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Kofi Bentil has expressed worry about the fragility of Ghana's democracy



• The lawyer says there continues to be a generation that has not appreciated sacrifices made in the past to give Ghana its current democracy



• He wants the government to be careful not to incite people more towards a civil war



Kofi Bentil has stated that the democracy Ghana is currently enjoying could just be threatened if care is not taken.



He explained that no democracy anywhere in the world is too robust to be so threatened as democracy in itself is a fragile thing.



The Senior Vice President of think tank, Imani Africa, while speaking on the Saturday, August 14, 2021, edition of NewsFile and monitored by GhanaWeb, explained that besides, there seems to be a generation in this country that has not appreciated the sacrifices made in the past.



He added that if care is not taken, our enviable democracy could just suffer for it.



"I worry about these things and I ask myself, 'Have we achieved anything at all?' and I ask myself, 'There is a generation that does not appreciate what we went through to restore constitutional democracy. There is a generation which did not see people stripped naked and whipped in the streets. There is a generation that does not understand what it means when people's father's were picked from home and didn't return. There is a generation which does not understand how people were tied to stakes and shot.



"We came very close to civil wars in this country. We need to be careful because democracies are fragile things and when we go on these tangents, we give some people a lot of energy to overthrow what we have now," he explained.



Kofi Bentil was commenting on the subject of the growing calls for the resignation of the Minister if Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, for his involvement in the controversial Sputnik V vaccine procurement.



