Let's applaud IGP for not allowing police to publish the faces of suspects - Barker-Vormawor

The convener of the #FixTheCountry movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has applauded the Inspector General of Police, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for his role in ensuring that the police no longer publicly exhibit the faces of suspects.



Speaking with a cross-section of the media on the sidelines of an event in Accra, the outspoken youth activist said that the action by the IGP, among others, supports his continuous auditing of relationships that exist between leadership and the governed.



“I am always auditing the relationship between we, the governed, and those who govern us and that anything that is protective of our rights, that (sic) our humanity, is something that I celebrate. And in particular, I think that we haven’t sufficiently given the IGP plaudits over the fact that now, the police are required not to publish the face of people they arrest in regular law enforcement on social media.



“That’s a huge improvement that is respectful of the dignity of people. And I’ve about how the police now have a directive that they cannot interfere with or arrest people who are filming them in the course of action. This has been a key issue even for journalists to practice; there have been journalists who have been brutalized for videoing law enforcement. And this is something that I think the media should be able to champion and talk about more broadly,” he said.



Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s comments were made at The Accra Dialogue (TAD), organized by the Institute of Law and Public Affairs (ILPA) and Friedrich Ebert Stiftung in Accra.



It was on the theme, “Cultivating a Non-Violent and Democratic Policing in West Africa.”



