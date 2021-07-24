Let’s all support the work of security agencies to curb crime – Interior Minister appeals

General News of Saturday, 24 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, has appealed to the Ghanaian populace to support the work of security agencies.



This he believes will foster good collaboration between citizens and agencies in curbing criminal activity.



Speaking at the funeral service held in honor of Constable Emmanuel Osei who lost his life in the June 14 bullion van attack near Jamestown, the minister said, “When citizens fail to be friends with the security agencies, we condone the actions of criminals and that makes us all of subject to the insecurity in the country.”



He eulogised the deceased serviceman and assured his family of the government’s commitment to bring the perpetrators of the crime to book.



The brutal shooting of the policeman and another civilian by armed robbers has raised concerns about the state of security of bullion van services in the country.



The incident also sparked reactions about the rising insecurity in the country amid a spate of robbery attacks and killings.



Constable Emmanuel Osei until his demise was serving as a police officer with the National SWAT Headquarters but was killed by suspected armed robbers at Adedenkpo, near Jamestown while on escort duty.



The outgoing Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, on his part, earlier threatened to withdraw police escort services should the financial institutions not provide safer and more secure bullion vans for escort services.