Let’s agree to work together to bring back the economy—PNC

General News of Saturday, 2 April 2022

Source: GNA

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has called for all Ghanaians to agree to come together and work with unity of purpose to save the country’s troubled economy.



It asked that the all the opposition political parties and other civil society organisations should to join hands with the government to stabilize and put the economy on even keel.



This is contained in a statement issued and signed by the party’s General Secretary, Janet Asana Nabla.



It encouraged everybody not only to criticise constructively but to come up with alternative solutions.



They should overcome partisan political considerations and to put the nation at the heart of everything that they did.



The PNC applauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his sincerity and the statesmanship he exhibited in his State of the Nation Address (SONA).



The President’s courage to admit that Ghanaians are going through economic hardship, it said was something it found commendable.



“It was a show of good leadership when the government in recent times cut down on its expenditure, which has given it the moral right to call on the citizenry to appreciate its efforts in dealing with the situation,” the statement added.



The PNC urged the government to continue work hard and to make the right decisions to things better for the people.



The party encouraged the government to put more money into agriculture by rehabilitating and building more irrigation dams to aid all-year-round farming to boost food security.