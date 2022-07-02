Let's address fluctuating trends in core subjects - Deputy Minister

General News of Saturday, 2 July 2022

Source: GNA

Performance of candidates at West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) between 2019 and 2021 has been fluctuating at Grades A1 to C6 in Social Studies, Mathematics, Integrated Science, Mrs Gifty Twum-Ampofo, Deputy Minister of Education has observed.



According to her, English Language showed an upward trend in performance within the same grades for the same period.



"It is our expectation that the performance of candidates will in future indicate a steady rise, demonstrative of the efforts of the government in the sector and sacrifices of our teachers.”



Mrs Twum-Ampofo was speaking at the WAEC Distinction Awards ceremony for WASSCE for School candidates, 2020 and 2021 held in Accra.



The Deputy Minister congratulated the awardees for making Ghana proud and challenged other students to rise to the occasion.



She said the awardees were being celebrated because they went through perseverance, diligence, and determination.



Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwah, Director General, Ghana Education Service, noted that in the 2020 Examinations, apart from Ghana topping in the West African Region, Ghana had the highest number of students who had eight AI's.



"In the year 2021, out of the 275 candidates who had eight A1's across West Africa, 179 candidates were from Ghana. We are going to keep this lead for a very long time," he added.



Over 2-million candidates sat for WASSCE in the year 2020 and 2021.



WASSCE for School Candidates, 2020, first Prize Winner in Ghana went to Mr Cecil Tetteh Kumah, former student of Mfantsipim School, Cape Coast.



The second prize went to Mr Godfred Aseda Obeng, former Student of Hope College, Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region.



Ms Afua Manukure Ansah, a former student of Achimota School received the third prize.



The WASSCE for school candidates, 2021 first prize winner in Ghana went to Mr Asante Kwame Brako, former student of Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School, Legon and a winner of the 2021 Accra Regional Maths and Science quiz Competition.



Mr Ohene-Amoani Kwaku, former student of St James Seminary Senior High School took the second prize.



The third prize went to Korang Ageyi Ransford Nana, a former student of St James Seminary Senior High School.



Other students who excelled in other programmes received various awards.



The awardees were given laptops and cash prizes.



Mr Asante Kwame Brako, an awardee, noted that the journey of success had not been easy, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.



He admonished other students to believe in themselves adding, " true success never comes easy but it is possible."