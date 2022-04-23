Let's Have Common Land Boundaries to Avoid Conflict - Kwaprow Odikro to UCC Management

General News of Saturday, 23 April 2022

Source: DC KWAME KWAKYE

The Odikro of Kwaprow, Nana Kwasi Mensah III has put forward to the University of Cape Coast management to agree on a common boundary between the Kwaprow inhabitants and that of the University to prevent recurrent tensions between them.



According to him, "Lack of proper boundary demarcation between the Kwaprow community and that of UCC has always been the main source of conflict between them".



The Odikro narrated that, history has it that, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah took the lands from Kwaprow, Amamuma, Apewosika and Essuekyir in 1962 with the intention of compensation and resettlement. "The lands taken was about 7 mile square but was later reduced to 4.5 miles to establish a West African University. His overthrow brought the vision to an abrupt end".



"As it stands, there are no records of any compensation ever paid nor any resettlement made till now".



Nana Kwasi Mensah underscored the fact that "It was true these pieces of land were taken by the first government for the University but, there are no records of any signatory on the part of the community to ascertain the veracity of any compensation paid".



As a result of this, he is proffering two main solutions to curtail the recurrent tensions between the University and the surrounding communities.



"Firstly, the University should sit down with the community to agree on a common boundary to avoid any encroachment on either side".



"Secondly, the University should resettle the community and have all the pieces of land to itself".



He further contended that, even if compensation was paid, the resettlement bit has not been done till now. "Once we're resettled, we shall be ok by that. Since that hasn't been done, where does the university want the inhabitants to stay with its incessant encroachment on their lands?" the Odikro quizzed".



Nana Mensah III revealed that, during the era of President Kuffuor, a boundary was agreed on but he cannot fathom why under the administration of the current VC, such protocols isn't being adhered to.



He however shared that, checks at the Land Commission revealed that, all the disputed lands between the University and the surrounding communities were registered in the university's name.



"Situations where some Kwaprow inhabitants would be served with a court summons claiming ownership of portions of some of the Kwaprow lands is akin to terrorising the inhabitants which isn't good and doesn't engender good neighbourliness".



Ever since he was installed as the Kwaprow Odikro about some two months ago, he has made it his priority to find an amicable solution to the protracted land between the University and the Kwaprow community.



"We're all an integral part of the University community and I shall be glad if these proposals I've put forward would be looked at to find a lasting solution to the land issues at Kwaprow" he ended.