Let professionalism be your hallmark — Investigators advised

Regional News of Sunday, 13 February 2022

Source: GNA

Commissioner of Police (COP) Edward Tabiri, Director-General (D-G), Police Information Communication Technology (ICT), has advised investigators in the Service to carry out their duties with professionalism bearing in mind that their responsibility is to serve society.



He asked them to do their work with love and without discrimination, stressing: “As investigators, you must exhibit tenets of professionalism such as trustworthiness, courage, honesty, self-discipline, and tolerance,” he said.



COP Tabiri said this when he represented Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), at the 13th Graduation Ceremony of Doyen Institute of Intelligence and Investigations.



In all, 77 students from Ghana, Nigeria, South Sudan, Kenya, Tanzania, Botswana, and Zambia graduated.



The graduating groups were the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Analysis, Cyber Crime and Fraud Investigations, and Professional Private Investigations batch 14 and 15.



He warned the investigators to eschew arbitrariness, inhumane application of discretionary power, abuse of citizens’ rights, self-seeking interests, and partisanship.



“You have a responsibility to serve society and not enrich yourselves. We’re all accountable for our actions and no one is above the law—not the politician, priest, or even police officer,” he said.



Mr. George Dosoo Doyen, Executive Director of Doyen Institute of Intelligence and Investigations said those in the security sector should be willing to celebrate their own to inspire the younger generation to venture into the field.



He urged the investigators not to get involved in partisan politics because that would compromise the very core of their mandate.



Mr. Doyen congratulated the investigators and urged them to strive for excellence, keeping in mind the ethics of objectivity, integrity, and professionalism.



Mr. Adib Saani, Security Analyst and Executive Director, Centre for Human Security and Peace Building advised the investigators to leverage technology and add value to their work.



“Enter the criminal mind, think ahead of the criminal. Identify the threats, and let us together, stop conflicts in its track,” he said.



He appealed to Ghanaians to support the police because security issues could not be handled by them alone.



Mr. Richard Kumadoe, Fraud Preventions Expert and Security Consultant said investigators would fail to inspire the next generation if they were biased in their operations.



“The collective mass and totality of what you do is what will inspire everyone around you. You don’t become an investigator and think you know more than everyone. You shouldn’t think you’re untouchable. Eschew indiscipline, dishonesty, laziness, and political bias,” he said.



The graduates were presented with certificates. Some dignitaries were also given citations.