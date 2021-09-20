Let peace prevail – Savannah NPP appeals after Chereponi violence

General News of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Savannah Regional branch of the New Patriotic Party has called for calm following the release of the list of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).



Reports indicate that some disgruntled supporters of the party on Sunday, September 19, 2021, stormed the party’s office in Chereponi and destroyed party properties.



In a press release copied to GhanaWeb, the regional chairman of the party urged supporters to welcome the decision by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The party also noted that it has more than enough qualified persons to steer the affairs of the various districts in the region hence the need for the supporters to accept whoever is given the nod by the President.



It further said that the focus of the party should be on honoring their promises to Ghanaians and breaking the eight.



“The Regional Council of Elders of the NPP and the regional Executive, led by the Regional Chairman, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana aka Professor Kalamonia of our great party is appealing to all party members as well as the general public in the Savannah Region not to do anything to disturb the peace the area is enjoying in the wake of the release of the MMDCEs today.



“The Region is blessed with good human capital to occupy the positions of the MMDCEs in the various MMDAs but these positions are limited. To those who will not find their names on the President's list of nominees, let's remain calm, control our supporters and support the lucky ones,” parts of the statement read.



The party also appealed to the supporters whose candidate got nominated, not to infuriate their opponent with their celebrations.



“We equally urge those who will be nominated, to celebrate in moderation and caution their supporters to as well be moderate in their excitement.



“We further urge that peace and unity should prevail all over the Savannah Region for a smooth confirmation of the nominees,” the statement further said.



Meanwhile a joint police and military team has been deployed to restore calm in Chereponi following Sunday’s disturbances.



