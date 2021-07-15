Let my TV operate so my workers can earn a living – Agradaa begs government

General News of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Source: starrfm.com

Former fetish priest and owner of Thunder TV, Nana Agradaa now Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, has sent a plea to the government to permit her TV station to operate.



According to her, the TV stations were licensed and paid annual certification charges until 2020 when her workers couldn’t pay the license on time.



Speaking to Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat, Agradaa said “My two stations operate under license and we pay yearly, it was 2020 that my workers couldn’t pay on time but we have done the needful. We are beseeching the government to permit us to operate, we will follow all instructions and measures given to us to operate by the government so that we can give employment to the youth. We have employed 150 people and they are currently home because the stations are not operating."



Nana Agradaa was arrested in April this year after a joint team of officers from the police and National Security, in collaboration with the National Communications Authority, raided the premises of her two TV stations at Kasoa in the Central Region.



She was fined GH¢36,000 for operating a television channel without a license and displaying charlatanic materials.



Nana Agradaa was said to have admitted to the illegality, and was placed in police custody initially to assist with further investigations.



The team also seized equipment used in the transmission of television signals from both stations.



Her arrest was part of an operation that led to the closure of 49 television stations in the country on a single day.